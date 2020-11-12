UrduPoint.com
Punjabi Poet 'Ahmed Rahi' Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:36 PM

Nation paid glowing tributes to legendary Punjabi poet and writer, Ahmad Rahi on his 97th birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Nation paid glowing tributes to legendary Punjabi poet and writer, Ahmad Rahi on his 97th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born in in Amritsar on November 12,1923, Ahmad Rahi was one of the best film script writers who wrote about the Partition of India along with many songs for films.

His first book, Tarinjan, was published in 1952 which was a poetry book about the Partition of India. Another aspect of Rahi's poetry is the influence of Punjabi folk tales and folk music.

The folk heroines Heer, Sahiban, Sohni all are present as living characters. Most of the leading actors of 60's and 70's had wanted to perform on the songs written by him, private news channels reported.

He wrote over 1900 songs for urdu and Punjabi films and received the Pride of Performance award on his great literary work and services for the Pakistani film industry.

He died on September 2, 2002, leaving behind a glowing trail of over 1,900 unforgettable melodies and around 260 film scripts.

