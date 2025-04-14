'Punjabis Worldwide Can Be Proud Of Punjab’s Rich Heritage'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari has said that the culture and heritage of Punjab is centuries old, the land of five rivers has a unique language, literature and traditions and Punjabis living all over the world can be proud of this culture.
The aim of celebrating Punjab's Culture Day is a practical demonstration of the determination to keep Punjabi traditions alive, which will give children an opportunity to learn about their culture.
He stated this while inspecting the model of the village fair organized by the Social Welfare Department, Sialkot, on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day for the girls of Modern Children's Home.
Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Incharge Modern Children's Home Asma Ahmed and Assistant Director Social Welfare Abrar Sahi were also present.
The ADC General inspected the stalls of Punjabi food, clothing, mehndi, dholak and other handicrafts and appreciated the skills and efforts of the girls. On this occasion, the guests were welcomed on the beat of the drum and were honoured with Punjabi turbans and traditional drinks and food were also served.
