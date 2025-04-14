Open Menu

'Punjabis Worldwide Can Be Proud Of Punjab’s Rich Heritage'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM

'Punjabis worldwide can be proud of Punjab’s rich heritage'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari has said that the culture and heritage of Punjab is centuries old, the land of five rivers has a unique language, literature and traditions and Punjabis living all over the world can be proud of this culture.

The aim of celebrating Punjab's Culture Day is a practical demonstration of the determination to keep Punjabi traditions alive, which will give children an opportunity to learn about their culture.

He stated this while inspecting the model of the village fair organized by the Social Welfare Department, Sialkot, on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day for the girls of Modern Children's Home.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Incharge Modern Children's Home Asma Ahmed and Assistant Director Social Welfare Abrar Sahi were also present.

The ADC General inspected the stalls of Punjabi food, clothing, mehndi, dholak and other handicrafts and appreciated the skills and efforts of the girls. On this occasion, the guests were welcomed on the beat of the drum and were honoured with Punjabi turbans and traditional drinks and food were also served.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan