LAHORE, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus-Update-Punjab The number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases rose to 708 in the province after some 207 Iran-returned pilgrims tested positive in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

As per the updated statistics of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department here on Tuesday night, 91 pilgrims have tested positive in Multan, 34 patients have tested positive in Raiwind Quarantine and 5 in Faisalabad quarantine.

Following is the detail of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in different cities: Lahore 154, Kasur 1, Nankana Sahib 13, Rawalpindi 45, Jhelum 28, Attock 1, Gujranwala 12, Gujrat 72, Mandi Bahauddin 4, Hafizabad 5, Narowal 2, Sargodha 2, Mianwali 3, Khushab 1, Multan 2, Vehari 2, Faisalabad 9, Rahim Yar Khan 3, Bahawalnagar 3, Bahawalpur 1, Lodhran 2, Layyah 1, DG Khan 5.

"There have been 9 deaths in Punjab while 5 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far", according to the spokesperson of the Punjab Health Department.

Some 14890 tests have been conducted of the suspected patients to date in Punjab while the tests are being conducted at NIH Islamabad, PRL Punjab, Shaukat Khanum Hospital Labs, Nishter Hospital Multan and Chughtai Labs.

The spokesperson has advised to go in isolation at their home to people who have been in contact over the last 14 days with confirmed patients or people who returned from COVID-19 affected countries.

If symptoms of COVID-19 appear during isolation, the people are advised to contact 1033, the spokesperson said, adding that the Rapid Response Teams of the Punjab Health Department would shift the patient to a hospital.