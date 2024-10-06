ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab's road safety landscape has undergone a significant transformation with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based E-Challans, a technological innovation aimed at automating traffic violation detection and enforcement, said Operation Commander Punjab Safe City Muhammad Shafique Ahmad on Sunday.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said Punjab under Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz's leadership has taken a significant step towards enhancing road safety by introducing AI-driven e-challans to curb traffic violations.

This innovative approach uses artificial intelligence to automate the detection of 19 traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side of the road, triple riding and speeding, he said.

He explained that in the first phase, an e-challan service will be introduced using Safe City cameras for not wearing helmets on motorbikes and seat belts in vehicles, adding, in the second phase, e-challans will be started for monitoring violations of 24 traffic rules.

In charge Artificial Intelligence challan, Sajjad added that those who endanger people's lives will not be spared and in a bid to promote road safety and discipline, the government has vowed to take strict action against reckless drivers and motorists flouting traffic rules.

With the implementation of AI-powered e-challans, traffic enforcement has become more efficient and violators will face consequences. This zero-tolerance policy aims to curb traffic accidents and foster a culture of responsible driving, he added.