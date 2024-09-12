Punjab's Anti-Polio Campaign Enters 4th Day; 11.1 Mln Children Vaccinated So Far
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Punjab’s ongoing anti-polio campaign has entered its 4th day, with polio teams working tirelessly to administer vaccines door-to-door across the province.
According to the Health department on Thursday, in just the first three days, a total of 11.1 million children were successfully vaccinated against polio. The drive has seen impressive numbers in major cities, with 1.3 million children vaccinated in Lahore, 609,000 in Rawalpindi, and 927,000 in Multan. Additionally, during the first two days, over 715,000 "guest" children - those visiting from other areas - were also administered the polio vaccine.
Khizar Afzal, head of the anti-polio program, has appealed to parents to continue cooperating fully with polio teams to ensure every child is protected. Today, a catch-up drive has been launched in 12 districts, aiming to recheck all homes and vaccinate any children who may have missed their dose during the earlier days of the campaign.
He emphasized that children who miss the vaccine are at higher risk of contracting polio, and called for special attention to data accuracy and remote areas.
To bolster the effectiveness of the campaign, polio teams have also been deployed at key entry and exit points throughout the province. Khizar Afzal further stressed the importance of district officers actively overseeing the campaign's progress, noting that any challenges should be reported immediately to ensure the smooth functioning of the drive.
The campaign covers 15 districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Attock, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur. With over 110,000 personnel involved, the campaign is a key part of the government’s priority to eradicate polio and ensure the health and safety of all children in the province.
