Punjab's Cleanliness Campaign Huge Success In Murree: Report
Published December 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab's Cleanliness Campaign has achieved remarkable success in Murree, transforming the popular hill station into a pristine destination where the 'Clean Punjab' initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Punjab, has received widespread acclaim from visitors and locals alike.
As part of the campaign, the local administration has implemented various measures to maintain the town's cleanliness and beauty. Visitors have praised the efforts, noting the significant improvement in the town's infrastructure and services, said a report aired by the ptv news channel.
"We are thrilled to see the transformation in Murree," said a visitor from Lahore. "The town is spotless and the scenic beauty is breathtaking. The 'Clean Punjab' initiative is a commendable effort by the government."
The campaign's success is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices and environmental conservation, said a visitor.
By maintaining the natural beauty of Murree, the government aims to attract more tourists and boost the local economy, said local administration officer.
The 'Clean Punjab' initiative has not only improved the physical appearance of Murree but also raised awareness about the importance of cleanliness and environmental protection, said a local.
"I have been visiting Murree for years, but this time, I was impressed by the cleanliness and organization," said a tourist from Karachi. "The local administration has done an excellent job in maintaining the town's beauty."
"We have implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree," said the DSP Traffic Police, Rawalpindi.
"Our team is working tirelessly to manage the influx of tourists and prevent congestion on the roads. The 'Clean Punjab' initiative has not only improved the town's cleanliness but also helped in streamlining the traffic management system", he added.
He further added, "We have deployed additional personnel and installed CCTV cameras at strategic locations to monitor the traffic and ensure public safety. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for the tourists visiting Murree."
