Punjab’s Culture Rooted In History: Muhammad Shakoor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) organized a Punjab Mehfil-e-mushaira in connection with Punjab Culture Day here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) organized a Punjab Mehfil-e-mushaira in connection with Punjab Culture Day here on Friday.

The mushaira was presided over by prominent poet Anjum Salimi, while Nasir Ali Nasir performed the duties of host.

Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakur participated in the program as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shakur said that the roots of Punjab's culture were embedded in history, adding the living style of Punjabis has a unique identity across the world.

He said that the province of Punjab was a mirror of the best culture and highlighting cultural values was actually a practical demonstration of love for one's culture.

By organizing the Punjab Lok Mela, the cultural heritage of Punjab would be promoted and the audience would see the colors of Punjabi culture.

The participants appreciated the decision taken by the Punjab government on the cultural day and urged to take more steps for the promotion of Punjabi language.

A large number of people belonging to the literary circles participated in the mushaira.

