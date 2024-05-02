Punjab's Efforts Against Polio Lauded
An 18-member delegation of the Polio Oversight Board called on Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) An 18-member delegation of the Polio Oversight board called on Chief
Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.
The delegates led by Polio Oversight Board head Christopher Elias appreciated
the Punjab government's measures against the polio and reiterated to continue
collective efforts until the complete eradication of the virus.
The Chief Secretary said that eradication of polio was a national cause and Punjab
would continue to play its role to achieve this goal. He said that under the leadership
of Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial government was trying to provide the best
healthcare facilities across the province, adding that along with the anti-polio campaign,
the routine immunization program was also being improved.
The Chief Secretary thanked the international partners for providing support
for polio eradication.
Polio Oversight Board Chairman Christopher Elias mentioned that the efforts of the
Punjab government for the eradication of polio were praiseworthy and they were hopeful
for the elimination of the virus from Pakistan. He said that the mobile population was a major
source of virus spread.
Effective measures must be taken to ensure 100 percent coverage of ‘missed children ’.
Secretary Health Ali Jan and Anti-Polio Program Punjab head Khizar Afzal were also present
on the occasion.
