MURIDKE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries, Production and Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has underscored the crucial role farmers play in Pakistan's economy, emphasizing the government's commitment to their prosperity. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Engro Markaz' in Muridke on Monday, Hussain highlighted the importance of developing fertilizers and agrochemical industries to support farmers' growth.

Hussain attributed the previous government's incompetence to the halt in fertilizer production, resulting in expensive and substandard fertilizers for farmers. He noted that the government had to import fertilizers worth $140 million last year, causing a significant foreign exchange loss. However, thanks to Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif's intervention, the industry's issues were resolved, and Pakistan has not imported a single kilogram of fertilizer this year, he added.

The federal minister also emphasized that farmers registered with the 'Engro Markaz' will have access to quality fertilizers at factory rates, expert consultations, and land analysis, leading to increased production per acre. He noted that global farmers produce up to 80 manats per acre, while Pakistani farmers are limited to 30 manats per acre, resulting in heavy expenses.

Hussain credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with developing agriculture in Punjab through initiatives like the Kisan Card, with loans ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre, Green Tractor scheme through which 10,000 tractors were distributed among farmers with a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh each and establishing agricultural malls in four districts to provide farmers with access to seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other agricultural supplies.

