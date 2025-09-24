Open Menu

Punjab’s First Model Union Council To Be Equipped With Modern Facilities: DC

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Punjab’s first Model Union Council to be equipped with modern facilities: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The establishment of Punjab’s first ‘Model Union Council’ in the district is the beginning of a new era of services by the government departments.

Several facilities will be available to citizens in the Model Union Council under a roof.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir during his visit to the model union councils No 19 named Riaz Shahid.

Deputy Director Local Government Zulfiqar Ali, Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima and others were also accompanied.

The DC closely reviewed the ongoing development works in Punjab's first "Model Union Council".

He also directed to establish a complaint cell, counters for death, birth, marriage and divorce certificates in the Model Union Council.

He said that a special counter would also be set up to resolve complaints related to stray dogs.

