Punjab’s First Paraplegic Centre Opens In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Punjab’s first paraplegic centre for rehabilitation of patients paralszed due to spinal cord injury has started working at the Government General Hospital Samanabad.

The 20-bed centre was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, here on Thursday. He inspected various sections of the centre, including the workshop for preparation of prosthetic limbs and physiotherapy room. He also inquired the under-treatment patients about the healthcare facilities being provided to them.

The chief secretary said the paraplegic centres in Multan, Faisalabad, Taunsa and Wah Cantt would also become functional soon.

The health department officials briefed the chief secretary that an online record of all patients under treatment at the centre was being compiled. They said counseling facility would also be provided to patients for making them a useful citizen in society. They said a workshop had been set up in the paraplegic centre for preparation of prosthetic limbs. They said in the OPD of Government General Hospital Samanabad, more than 2,000 patients are checked by doctors daily.

