Punjab's First Regulatory Authority Established To Tackle Inflation, Encroachments : CM
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the first official meeting of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) to address crucial issues such as inflation and encroachments, here on Monday.
During the meeting, the CM set a target to make PERA operational within three months. The meeting also saw the approval of key matters related to the authority’s establishment, appointments, regulations, and other procedures.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that all appointments and hiring within PERA be carried out with complete transparency and merit. She also emphasized the need for an effective monitoring system for the authority’s operations.
Additionally, the formation of committees related to PERA was approved, and positions for the headquarters, divisions, districts, and tehsils were also approved.
Each tehsil will have Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers, Investigation Officers, Senior Sergeants, and Sergeants appointed.
The meeting also approved the transfer and deputation policy for PERA and the appointment of hearing officers for appeals at enforcement stations. Furthermore, the procurement plan and determination of powers for the Director General of PERA were also approved.
The meeting also finalized the design and branding for PERA's vehicles, uniforms, and caps, as well as the formation of a special committee to review PERA's operational procedures and regulations for 2024.
