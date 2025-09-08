Punjab’s Flood Crisis Worsens As 4.2 Million People Affected: Azma Bokhari
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:48 PM
Punjab information minister says floods have so far claimed 60 lives across Punjab while 4,335 villages and 4.2 million people have been directly affected
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Monday said the flood situation in the province is worsening, with torrential rains and overflowing rivers wreaking havoc in southern Punjab.
Speaking to the media in Lahore, Bokhari said flood victims are enduring severe hardships due to heavy rainfall and stagnant water. She added that the government has responded effectively to the disaster, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is preparing to announce a major relief package.
Updating the scale of devastation, she said floods have so far claimed 60 lives across Punjab, while 4,335 villages and 4.2 million people have been directly affected.
Nearly 1.86 million acres of agricultural land are under water, damaging crops and causing price hikes in vegetables and pulses. She added that 2.
1 million people and 1.5 million livestock have been relocated to safer places.
Azma Bokhari noted that dengue outbreaks have also been reported in flood-hit areas, prompting widespread fumigation drives. She urged citizens to cooperate with local administrations and avoid entering flood-affected zones without official clearance.
She stressed that the intensity of the floods cannot be underestimated, saying, “Floods are not a spectacle or a source of amusement. The water flow is extremely dangerous, yet people are posting videos and treating it like entertainment.”
The minister said emergency conditions had been declared in Khan Bela and Jalalpur, urging citizens to take the crisis seriously. She further appealed to the public to follow dengue prevention measures as the authorities intensify fumigation and relief operations.
Recent Stories
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial rain & flood Emergency Monitoring Cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data2 minutes ago
-
Facilitation of overseas Pakistanis among govt priorities: PM2 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari4 minutes ago
-
First thyroid eye clinic opens at Al Shifa Trust22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur administration effectively manages rainwater drainage despite heavy downpour22 minutes ago
-
Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas32 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 1,000 ltrs of adulterated milk, seals center32 minutes ago
-
269 feeders fully restored across flood affected areas: Power Division52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses52 minutes ago
-
General parade held at police lines Sialkot2 hours ago
-
Flood havoc claims 910 lives, injuries 1,044, destroys 7,850 homes, perishes 6,180 livestock since J ..2 hours ago
-
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach2 hours ago