(@Abdulla99267510)

Five drones are monitoring forests of Murree and another five are overseeing Rawalpindi's forests 24/7

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the newly formed Quick Response Force successfully controlled a wildfire in the Murree forest within just one hour. The fire was closely monitored through the digital control room, and immediate action was taken as soon as the incident was reported.

Under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special directive, the Punjab Forest Department has been equipped with advanced drone surveillance technology. Five drones are monitoring the forests of Murree and another five are overseeing Rawalpindi's forests 24/7. Additionally, 50 more drones will be deployed across Punjab to ensure forest protection.

The fire erupted at 4:40 PM in Compartment No. 45, Topa Charian Block, Murree. As soon as smoke was detected through drone surveillance in the digital control room, the Quick Response Force reached the rugged mountainous area within just 10 minutes.

After continuous efforts for one hour, the force successfully extinguished the fire. Precious pine trees remained unharmed, and only grass was affected.

Maryam Nawaz has introduced an automated digital surveillance system to prevent forest fires. She emphasized that there will be no compromise on the protection of natural resources. "We are taking every possible measure to safeguard our forests and will ensure the use of modern technology," she stated.

The Senior Provincial Minister praised the Forest Force for its prompt and effective action. She highlighted that with the help of drone surveillance, immediate responses to wildfires can prevent major damage.