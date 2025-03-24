Open Menu

Punjab's Forests In Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring And Quick Response Forest Force In Action

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:03 PM

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Force in Action

Five drones are monitoring forests of Murree and another five are overseeing Rawalpindi's forests 24/7

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the newly formed Quick Response Force successfully controlled a wildfire in the Murree forest within just one hour. The fire was closely monitored through the digital control room, and immediate action was taken as soon as the incident was reported.

Under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special directive, the Punjab Forest Department has been equipped with advanced drone surveillance technology. Five drones are monitoring the forests of Murree and another five are overseeing Rawalpindi's forests 24/7. Additionally, 50 more drones will be deployed across Punjab to ensure forest protection.

The fire erupted at 4:40 PM in Compartment No. 45, Topa Charian Block, Murree. As soon as smoke was detected through drone surveillance in the digital control room, the Quick Response Force reached the rugged mountainous area within just 10 minutes.

After continuous efforts for one hour, the force successfully extinguished the fire. Precious pine trees remained unharmed, and only grass was affected.
Maryam Nawaz has introduced an automated digital surveillance system to prevent forest fires. She emphasized that there will be no compromise on the protection of natural resources. "We are taking every possible measure to safeguard our forests and will ensure the use of modern technology," she stated.

The Senior Provincial Minister praised the Forest Force for its prompt and effective action. She highlighted that with the help of drone surveillance, immediate responses to wildfires can prevent major damage.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

14 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

21 minutes ago
 PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief p ..

PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.

23 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ..

Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump

31 minutes ago
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting ..

New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year des ..

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..

36 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete ..

Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..

38 minutes ago
 Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZE ..

Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..

46 minutes ago
 Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participa ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan