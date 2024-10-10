LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister's Health Advisor, Major General (R) Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kiani, lauded the quality and transparency of the Drug Testing Laboratory’s (DTL) procedures, stating that they align with global protocols.

He made these remarks during a visit to the DTL on Thursday, accompanied by Secretary Health Nadia Saqib.

Dr. Kiani emphasized the need for effective measures to prevent substandard, uncertified, and counterfeit medicines, directing that pending drug cases in the Quality Control board be resolved promptly.

Secretary Health Nadia Saqib highlighted that five of the department's DTLs are ISO and WHO certified, and called for the swift completion of pending analytical reports for drug samples.

During the visit, Dr. Kiani reviewed various departments of the DTL and inspected the processes of receiving and analyzing drug samples. Director General Drug Control, Muhammad Sohail, provided a detailed briefing on the lab's operations.

Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr. Qalandar Khan and CEO Health Dr. Zohaib Hassan were also present during the visit.