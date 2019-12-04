UrduPoint.com
Punjab's Higher Education In Focus As Provincial Minister Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:55 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of higher education, called for devising a comprehensive strategy for Punjab to facilitate the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of higher education, called for devising a comprehensive strategy for Punjab to facilitate the students.

In a meeting with Punjab's Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun,the prime minister discussed the promotion of higher education and utilizing the capabilities of youth by preparing them, meet the challenges of future.

Proposed legislation on the code of conduct also came under discussion.

