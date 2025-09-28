Punjab’s Kharif crops remain resilient despite floods: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s major Kharif crops are on track to deliver a strong harvest this year, as official figures and expert assessments show that only 8 to 10 percent of the province’s maize, paddy, and cotton production has been damaged by the recent floods.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that around 1.8 million acres out of Punjab’s 20 million acres of farmland came under floodwaters. In total, 27 districts experienced flooding, but experts emphasize that Punjab’s cropping system displayed resilience.

Dr Anjum Ali Buttar, consultant at the Punjab Agriculture Department and a former Director General of Agriculture Punjab, said that the timing of the floods was a critical factor in limiting damage. “Only 8 to 10 percent of maize, paddy, and cotton production may be lost due to the floods. Fortunately, most crops withstood the floodwaters as they were already at the maturity stage,” he said.

He explained that by September, the bulk of Punjab’s Kharif crops have reached a stable or near-harvest stage. This physiological maturity enabled maize, rice, and cotton plants to endure standing water without the extensive yield losses typically associated with earlier-stage flooding. “That is why food and cash crops were not severely affected this time,” Dr. Buttar elaborated.

Dr Buttar said higher market prices for key crops are offsetting the impact of reduced yields. “The market prices of maize and paddy are much higher this year, so Punjab’s farmers are unlikely to face a major financial setback,” he noted.

He added that farmers across Punjab are already making strenuous efforts to recover from the shocks. With floodwaters having receded from the rivers, the provincial government is conducting a comprehensive survey of crop damage. “The Punjab government has already announced a compensation package for the affected farmers, who will be paid based on the survey results,” he said.

One of the biggest concerns after floods is the possible delay in sowing the next Rabi crop, particularly wheat.

However, agriculture experts in Punjab are confident that the recent events will not derail the coming season. Dr. Buttar emphasized that the post-flood situation would not disturb the timely sowing of wheat, a critical food crop that sustains millions across the country.

Official figures released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) further support optimism in Punjab’s agricultural outlook. The data show that Pakistan’s cotton production surged 40 percent year-on-year, reaching 2.004 million bales by the third week of September.

Punjab’s contribution to this recovery is significant. During the same period, ginning factories in the province received 690,000 bales, reflecting a 28 percent increase compared to last year. This indicates that despite localized crop damage from floods, Punjab’s cotton-growing belt has largely survived and even improved output.

Punjab’s rice crop, a major export earner, is also showing resilience. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, former Director of the Rice Research Institute (RRI), Kala Shah Kaku, said that neither Basmati nor non-Basmati paddy varieties are expected to face a major decline in yields. “The harvesting of coarse (non-Basmati) varieties is already underway throughout Punjab, while the harvesting of premium Basmati varieties will begin in mid-October,” he said.

Dr. Akhtar highlighted that only a handful of districts — Narowal, Sialkot, and Kasur — suffered notable damage, while most of Punjab’s paddy remained safe. “Despite flood-related losses, Punjab’s rice production will be equal to, or perhaps greater than, last year’s,” Dr. Akhtar stressed.

Dr. Akhtar expressed optimism that Pakistan’s rice exports could surpass the $3 billion mark in 2025, supported by healthy domestic production and strong international demand. He also urged farmers to adopt proper post-harvest practices. “Farmers should properly dry harvested paddy before husking to avoid aflatoxin contamination,” he advised, underscoring the importance of grain quality in maintaining export competitiveness.