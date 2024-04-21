Punjab’s Labourers, Farmers, Students And Women Are On Top Priorities: CM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We gave maximum relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time. The labourers of Punjab, farmers, students and women are foremost in my priorities.
Ramazan Nigheban Package, 20 thousand bikes, subsidized flour and subsidized roti speak volumes of our few days performance. Rupees 130 billion Kissan Package depicts agriculture-friendly vision of Nawaz Sharif.
Myself and my team always strive to provide ease and comfort to the common man.
We are soon going to introduce laptop and Ipad schemes in Punjab. My mission is to carry forward the vision of the people as well as of Quaid Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif is endeavouring to the utmost so as to resolve problems of the masses. PML-N voter turnout was impressive in the by-elections which is welcoming as they reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N and their candidates,” she concluded.
