Open Menu

Punjab’s Labourers, Farmers, Students And Women Are On Top Priorities: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Punjab’s Labourers, Farmers, Students and Women are on top priorities: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We gave maximum relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time. The labourers of Punjab, farmers, students and women are foremost in my priorities.

Ramazan Nigheban Package, 20 thousand bikes, subsidized flour and subsidized roti speak volumes of our few days performance. Rupees 130 billion Kissan Package depicts agriculture-friendly vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Myself and my team always strive to provide ease and comfort to the common man.

We are soon going to introduce laptop and Ipad schemes in Punjab. My mission is to carry forward the vision of the people as well as of Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif is endeavouring to the utmost so as to resolve problems of the masses. PML-N voter turnout was impressive in the by-elections which is welcoming as they reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N and their candidates,” she concluded.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Women Billion Flour

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

2 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

4 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

4 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

24 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan