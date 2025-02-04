Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The largest mass wedding ceremony of Punjab, comprising 104 marriages, was held under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as part of the “Dhee Rani Program.”

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, attended the event as a chief guest.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Members of the Provincial Assembly Rana Abdul Manan and Aun Hameed Dogar, Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioners Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, Munawar Abbas Bukhari from Kot Addu and District Police Officer Muhammad Rizwan attended it along with Social Welfare Department DG Tariq Qureshi.

Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said in his address that he is happy to see the state acting like a mother through the “Dhee Rani Program.

” He said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proved herself to be the daughter of the nation and a compassionate mother as she has taken the initiative to address the heart-wrenching concerns of parents, adding that the program gives a message that daughters are the social responsibility.

Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia said the public service in the Punjab government under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership is moving forward at record development. The Punjab government leads the nation to move forward for development.

At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister and other dignitaries distributed ATM cards, which contained wedding gifts for the newly wed couples.

