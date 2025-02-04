Punjab’s Largest Mass Wedding Held In Muzaffargarh Under CM's Dhee Rani Program
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
The largest mass wedding ceremony of Punjab, comprising 104 marriages, was held under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as part of the “Dhee Rani Program”
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The largest mass wedding ceremony of Punjab, comprising 104 marriages, was held under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as part of the “Dhee Rani Program.”
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, attended the event as a chief guest.
Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Members of the Provincial Assembly Rana Abdul Manan and Aun Hameed Dogar, Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioners Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, Munawar Abbas Bukhari from Kot Addu and District Police Officer Muhammad Rizwan attended it along with Social Welfare Department DG Tariq Qureshi.
Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said in his address that he is happy to see the state acting like a mother through the “Dhee Rani Program.
” He said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proved herself to be the daughter of the nation and a compassionate mother as she has taken the initiative to address the heart-wrenching concerns of parents, adding that the program gives a message that daughters are the social responsibility.
Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia said the public service in the Punjab government under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership is moving forward at record development. The Punjab government leads the nation to move forward for development.
At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister and other dignitaries distributed ATM cards, which contained wedding gifts for the newly wed couples.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation11 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight11 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 122 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..16 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..16 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement21 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit21 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute6 minutes ago