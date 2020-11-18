Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates Diwali

(@fidahassanain)

The celebrations featured kindling of oil lamps, cake cutting, sweets and fruit distribution, vegetarian dinner and enthusiastic messages by dignitaries and faith leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu community in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department (HR&MA) in collaboration with Bargad organization celebrated Diwali in a local hotel on Wednesday.

Members of all major religions celebrated Diwali, including the dignitaries Ijaz Alam Augustine, Minister for HR&MA Department; Mahinder Pall Singh (MPA) Parliamentary Secretary for HR&MA; Punjab; Nadeem-ur-Rehman, Secretary and Muhammad Yousaf, Deputy Secretary, HR&MA; MPAs Haroon Imran Gill and Peter Gill; Amarnath Randhawa, President Hindu Sudhar Sabha; Hafiz Rashid Mehmood, Coordinator, Ubaidullah Sindhi Foundation; and Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director, Bargad.

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustinesaid during his welcome note that Hindu community is integral part of Pakistan and our bouquet of diversity is incomplete without them. He said that the HR&MA department is working very hard to ensure rights of all the minorities and provide equal opportunities in all fields of life to progress and grow living in Punjab.

He highlighted that HR&MA department has been celebrating the Diwali for the last three years in collaboration with Bargad.

Mahinder Pall Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for HR&MA, Punjab briefed about the history of Diwali. He said Diwali is an important religious festival in the Hindu Calendar as it marks the day of Lord Rama’s return home after a 14-year exile and his victory over Raavan. The day is also linked with birth of Lakshami Devi. The Dewali signifies spiritual uplift and victory of light over darkness. Its rituals normally last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika. He said all the people living in Pakistan are one nation.

Amarnath Randhawa appreciated the joint celebrations of Dewali and said that a joint message from Pakistan would reach today to the whole world that we all are one nation and we all love and respect each other.

Other dignitaries also spoke during the joint celebrations of Dewali.