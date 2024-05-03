Open Menu

Punjab's Municipalities Gear Up For Competition In Suthra Punjab Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab's municipalities are set to compete in a series of contests in May under "Suthra Punjab" Programme aimed at identifying the best-performing local government bodies across the province.

According to details, this initiative will involve Municipal Committees, Municipal Corporations, and District Councils, with winners declared at both the divisional and provincial levels.

The first stage of the competition will evaluate performance at the division level.

The top-performing Municipal Committee, Municipal Corporation, and District Council in each division will then move on to the provincial-level competition.

The winners at the Punjab level will be honoured with certificates and prizes at a formal ceremony, which will be attended by division officers and the Secretary of Municipalities, among other dignitaries.

This event aims to promote excellence in local governance, with a focus on public service and accountability.

In addition to the main competition, there will also be contests among Assistant Directors of Local Government at the tehsil level and Deputy Directors at the district level. This multi-tiered approach seeks to encourage outstanding performance at all levels of municipal governance in Punjab.

Participants are expected to bring their best efforts, demonstrating a commitment to public service in line with the vision of the Department of Municipalities and the Government of Punjab.

