Punjab's Municipalities Gear Up For Competition In Suthra Punjab Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab's municipalities are set to compete in a series of contests in May under "Suthra Punjab" Programme aimed at identifying the best-performing local government bodies across the province.
According to details, this initiative will involve Municipal Committees, Municipal Corporations, and District Councils, with winners declared at both the divisional and provincial levels.
The first stage of the competition will evaluate performance at the division level.
The top-performing Municipal Committee, Municipal Corporation, and District Council in each division will then move on to the provincial-level competition.
The winners at the Punjab level will be honoured with certificates and prizes at a formal ceremony, which will be attended by division officers and the Secretary of Municipalities, among other dignitaries.
This event aims to promote excellence in local governance, with a focus on public service and accountability.
In addition to the main competition, there will also be contests among Assistant Directors of Local Government at the tehsil level and Deputy Directors at the district level. This multi-tiered approach seeks to encourage outstanding performance at all levels of municipal governance in Punjab.
Participants are expected to bring their best efforts, demonstrating a commitment to public service in line with the vision of the Department of Municipalities and the Government of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIOJK among most dangerous places for journalists in world: Report1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles1 minute ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam grieves over loss of lives in GB bus incident2 minutes ago
-
PM hopeful for productive engagement with upcoming Saudi business delegation2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 2133 kg drugs in 10 operations11 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe World Press Freedom Day with renewed resolve11 minutes ago
-
Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking emergency steps to relief farmers, introducing Kisan dost package soon: minister12 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurates District Health Information System-212 minutes ago
-
PHP issues over 2 lac m E-challans over traffic rules violation across province in April12 minutes ago
-
PAL launches a new initiative aiming to promote literature written in regional languages12 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia59 minutes ago