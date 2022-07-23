UrduPoint.com

Punjab's Political Citadel Of PML-N: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 01:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minsiter for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Punjab is political citadel of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and it will remain so.

"Punjab's mandate belonged to Nawaz Sharif and PML-N has reclaimed it today," she said while talking to media men outside the Governor's House here on Friday night.

The Information Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had stolen PML-N's mandate in 2018 general elections, adding that Imran Khan looted the masses for four years and rendered them jobless.

On Hamza Shehbaz' election as Chief Minister, she said PML-N's stance had been vindicated today and it was a memorable day for victory of democracy in the country.

She said the Deputy Speaker had passed the ruling to reject 10 votes in the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict, adding, no member could vote against the will of a party head.

Reacting to Imran Khan's recent statement, the Information Minsiter said a liar and a wicked politician was signing odes to democracy today, adding that he had breached the constitution through Speaker National Assembly (NA) and the apex court had passed the judgement that Imran Khan committed breach of constitution.

Marriyum said Imran Khan's narrative was defeated and he was ousted from the parliament, asserting that the PML-N would not let the constitution to be interpreted according to the whims of a person. She said the PML-N would oppose such a move.

