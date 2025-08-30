Open Menu

Punjab's Public Transport System To Stay Operational Amid Floods, Minister Assures

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Punjab's public transport system to stay operational amid floods, Minister assures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Transport, Punjab, Bilal Akbar Khan, reaffirms the government's pledge to ensure smooth transport services, prioritizing metro and Orange Line operations, and standing firmly with the public.

Minister with a special message on local news channel assured that the public transport system in Punjab will continue to operate despite the challenging flood situation, adding, the Metro and Orange Line services will remain functional, ensuring citizens can commute safely.

All officers have been deployed in the field, working closely with the public to navigate this challenging situation, he said, adding, the government is committed to providing uninterrupted transport services.

The Minister's assurance comes as a relief to daily commuters who rely on public transport.

The government's efforts will ensure minimal disruption to daily life, minister added.

"We urge citizens to cooperate and stay safe during this challenging time. Let us work together to overcome the flood situation", he further appealed.

The government is making its possible effort to mitigate the impact of the floods. We understand it is a challenging situation, but we are standing by with the people," Minister added.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure public safety and convenience. Our teams are on the ground, responding to emergencies and providing support to those affected," the Minister further stated.

