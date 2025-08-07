Punjab's Religious Scholars Unite For Peaceful Chehlum Observance: Minister Salman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, announced that scholars from all schools of thought are united in their commitment to maintaining peace across the province.
The statement came during a meeting with delegations of scholars at the Home Department on Thursday to review arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi also attended the meeting.
The discussions focused on the law and order situation in Punjab, with scholars expressing gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for ensuring peace during Muharram-ul-Haram. They pledged full support for the government's measures to maintain security during Chehlum.
The minister commended the efforts of the Home Department, Police, Rescue Services, Auqaf, municipal authorities, WAPDA, and district administrations. He emphasized the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Iran, urging unity beyond differences for the nation’s security. "All schools of thought are aligned for Pakistan's safety," he stated.
Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi highlighted the pivotal role of scholars in fostering peace, describing them as the "main component of the peace caravan in Punjab." He noted the Punjab government's coordination with all stakeholders and the complete cooperation from scholars during Muharram-ul-Haram.
The scholars reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with the Punjab government for national security, vowing to uphold the law with unity across all schools of thought. They also praised the provincial government’s initiatives for public peace.
The meeting included delegations from Al-Jami'at-ul-Ashrafiya, Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, and Markazi Azadari Ittehad Council Pakistan. Representatives from Al-Jami'at-ul-Ashrafiya included Hafiz Asad Obaid, Allama Hisham Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Naseer Ahmed Ahrar, Maulana Babar Farooq Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Waheed Rupari, and Mian Tariq, among others. The Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Central Punjab delegation comprised Allama Sajid Hussain Naqvi, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Syed Sakhi Hussain, Allama Fazal Abbas Jafri, Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Aamir Ali Khan, and Syed Ali Hasnain. From the Markazi Azadari Ittehad Council Pakistan, participants included Agha Almas Kazmi, Syed Jafar Ali Shah, Syed Mansoor Raza, Syed Hassan Rizvi, Kamran Naqvi, Syed Zafar Askari, Syed Zil Hussain, Hasnain Shah, Syed Al Haider Shah, Qadir Gujjar, and Syed Mehdi Shah. Special Secretary Fazalur Rehman, Additional Secretary Internal Security Kanwar Anwar Ali Khan, and the Deputy Secretary Home were also present.
