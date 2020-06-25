LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Noman Langrial on Wednesday said that Punjab had surplus wheat crop and there had been 2.5 maund per acre increase in the wheat produce this year.

Responding to the opposition's Cut Motions during the budget session of the Punjab Assembly at a local hotel, he said Punjab had surplus wheat and if wheat was being imported by the government, it was for the KPK and other provinces.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour 35 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. Speaker Punjab Assmebly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session.

The procedure to pass provincial budget 2020-21 was formally started and the government presented 41 Demand for Grants worth more than 1.84 trillion rupees while the opposition moved cut motions on six Demand for Grants including the Food and Agriculture. Only two on Food and Agriculture could be taken by the House and both were rejected by the government with majority. Cut Motions on Agriculture was moved by Chaudhry Iqbal while the motion on Food was moved by MPA Bilal Yasin.

Provincial Agriculture Minister said it was incomprehensible why the opposition was creating hue and cry in the House if Punjab province reaped a bumper wheat crop.

On the locust attack, The Minister said locusts were a natural calamity and the Punjab government dealt with the calamity in time, adding that the province was safe from the locust swarms. "The government of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has made arrangements in case the locust swarms attacked," Noman Langrial said.

He said the scientists were undertaking research in the country and the Punjab government would introduce a new wheat seed next year.

He said the farmers had been sowing mustard, conola and benne crops happily and earning good profits, adding that the farmers in Pothohar would earn good returns and they could also receive the subsidy money from the money changers in their villages.

He said the market committees had been a big challenge for the PTI-led government, adding that the market committees faced great injustice as these were neglected by the PML-N government in the past.

He said the PTI government amended the 78 Act which was not beneficial to farmers, adding that the PTI government would modernize the market committees so that the problems faced by the farmers could be overcome.

He said the agriculture sector in Punjab was doing very well and the farmers were getting very good price for their commodities, adding that the Demand of Grants should be adopted by the House.

PML-N MPA Chaudhry Iqbal said agriculture was a very important sector and it was important to pay attention to it, adding that strong agriculture sector was the royal road to country's prosperity. He said the farmers preferred cultivating sugar-cane, rice, cotton and maize crops to the others.

The Opposition MPA said lack of dams in the country had hit the agriculture sector hard in the province as the water could not be stored for the crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said, while referring to the PML-N regime, the members of the political party, which ruled Punjab for 30 years, were asking why the dams were not built in the province. With a tongue in cheek comment, Aleem Khan said the PTI-led government was sorry for not being able to store water for the agriculture in the dams built by the PML-N government.

The Minister said it had happened only the third time in country's history that the farmers were given full price of wheat, adding that the government set a target of 45 million metric ton wheat for the food security and 43.3 million metric ton had been procured so far.

He criticized the opposition for halting the projects started by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as soon as the PML-N came into power.

He said the provincial government had decided to import wheat in order to reduce the wheat price in the market, adding that the permission had been granted by the Federal government in this regard.

He said the government would revise the subsidy policy next year and subsidy would be given to the deserving farmers only from the next year.

He said wheat would be released to the flour mills from the next week in order to reduce the wheat price and a decision would be taken in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday (tomorrow).

PPP's parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, PML-N's Bilal Akbar Khan, and Mehwish Sultana also spoke on the Cut Motions.

Punjab Health Department was faced with a legal crisis on Wednesday when Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat saved the day for the government through his successful parliamentary strategy.

Punjab Law Minister tabled the resolution for extension in the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 during the Punjab Assembly budget session which was adopted by the House.

The already promulgated Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 needed extension by the House as the ordinance was due to expire on June 25 and the expiry of the ordinance could have rendered all actions by the Health Department on COVID-19 pandemic null and void and created legal complications for the government.

This expiry of the ordinance could also disrupt the on-going campaign against coronavirus in the province.

The far-sightedness of the Law Minister Raja Basharat saved the treasury, Health Department and the masses from the blushes.

It was for the first in the history of the provincial legislature that some legislation was passed during the Budget session while the opposition did not oppose the resolution.

Later, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session to meet again on Thursday (tomorrow) at 2 p.m.