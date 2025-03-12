Punjab’s unique culture centre of attraction for all: Director Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Director Multan Arts Council, Saleem Qaiser, said that Punjab’s beautiful and ancient culture was a source of attraction for all. He was speaking at an art competition organized by the Multan Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day.

He described Punjab’s cultural identity as a vibrant blend of colors, flavors, and melodies, resonating across the land of five rivers. Renowned poet, writer, and educationist Professor Anwar Jamal also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the hard work, bravery, and generosity of Punjab’s people. He said Punjab’s culture, alongside other regional traditions, forms the essence of the nation’s cultural identity.

The competition, themed "Punjab’s Culture," saw enthusiastic participation from students. Syed Zahid Jamil secured first place, while Hadiqa Kamran and Abu Bakar Shabbir claimed second and third positions, respectively. Khadija Baig and Muskan Hussain received special encouragement awards.

In the school-level category, Fatima Asif won first place, followed by Manahil Fatima in second and Wajiha Nadeem in third.

An award distribution ceremony for the winners will be held tomorrow at the Multan Arts Council.