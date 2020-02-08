Puppet festival in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Large number of people belonging to different walks of life took keen interest in various activities of the 29th international puppet festival held at Bagh Ibn-e- Qasim here on Saturday.

The three-day event was inaugurated by the Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on February 07.

Families, particularly children were happy to see the puppets in the festival and also made selfies with the puppets of their choice.

Famous puppet characters were also displayed at the stalls in the event, include the giant size puppets which were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Number of puppet shows are also organized by the host of the three-day event so as to entertain the visitors.

Groups of drum players and other artists are also performing in the festival wearing colorful dresses made the event more entertaining with their appearance.

The three-day event has provided the Karachiites an excellent opportunity of entertainment at the weekend, which willcontinue till Sunday.