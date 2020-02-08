UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Puppet Festival In Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

Puppet festival in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Large number of people belonging to different walks of life took keen interest in various activities of the 29th international puppet festival held at Bagh Ibn-e- Qasim here on Saturday.

The three-day event was inaugurated by the Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on February 07.

Families, particularly children were happy to see the puppets in the festival and also made selfies with the puppets of their choice.

Famous puppet characters were also displayed at the stalls in the event, include the giant size puppets which were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Number of puppet shows are also organized by the host of the three-day event so as to entertain the visitors.

Groups of drum players and other artists are also performing in the festival wearing colorful dresses made the event more entertaining with their appearance.

The three-day event has provided the Karachiites an excellent opportunity of entertainment at the weekend, which willcontinue till Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Bagh February Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.