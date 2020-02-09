UrduPoint.com
Puppet Festival In Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Concludes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The three-day 29th international puppet festival at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim - Clifton concluded here on Sunday.

Large number of people belonging to different walks of life took keen interest in various activities of the puppet festival.

Families, particularly children were happy to see the puppets in the festival and also made selfies with the puppets of their choice.

Famous puppet characters were also displayed at the stalls in the event, include the giant size puppets which were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Number of puppet shows are also organized by the host of the three-day event so as to entertain the visitors.

Groups of drum players and other artists are also performing in the festival wearing colorful dresses made the event more entertaining with their appearance.

The three-day event has provided the Karachiites an excellent opportunity of entertainment in their otherwise busylife.

