Puppet of Hindu extremist organization launches new political party in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

The launch of a so-called new political party in the name of 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' by one Altaf Bukhari, a puppet of Hindu extremist organizations in India, has been described as 'an offshoot of Bharatiya Janata Party' by even pro-India leaders and political parties in Indian occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, the National Conference said it was pretty clear that India was contriving to prop up yet another formation in Kashmir to "serve its interests at the cost of democracy".

In a statement in Srinagar, NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the emergence of the new political formation was a "handiwork of those who want to blunt the true representative voices of Jammu and Kashmir". The move was aimed to ditch genuine political aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he added.

"They want to fill the political vacuum of Kashmir with those who parrot what New Delhi wants them to. It is therefore safe to call this new formation as Delhi"s party and nothing else," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President A Mir while terming the new political party as "an offshoot of the saffron party" described it as the "creation of various quarters, which have always been hell bent upon creating chaos and divisions in Kashmir." As a result, some have succumbed to pressure and were made to join it. But, such pressure tactics won't make any difference on the ground, rather it has exposed the motive behind it, he added.

The JKPCC president urged the people of the territory to rise to the occasion and expose such new and old formations to bring stability in the region. "The off-shoot of BJP will no longer befool the people, for the fact, the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are very mature and know how to deal with such formations," Mir added.

Meanwhile, former IOJ&K minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla demanded of New Delhi to immediately come with a bill to revert Jammu & Kashmir's status of full statehood.