UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Puppet Of Hindu Extremist Organization Launches New Political Party In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

Puppet of Hindu extremist organization launches new political party in IOK

The launch of a so-called new political party in the name of 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' by one Altaf Bukhari, a puppet of Hindu extremist organizations in India, has been described as 'an offshoot of Bharatiya Janata Party' by even pro-India leaders and political parties in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The launch of a so-called new political party in the name of 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party' by one Altaf Bukhari, a puppet of Hindu extremist organizations in India, has been described as 'an offshoot of Bharatiya Janata Party' by even pro-India leaders and political parties in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the National Conference said it was pretty clear that India was contriving to prop up yet another formation in Kashmir to "serve its interests at the cost of democracy".

In a statement in Srinagar, NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the emergence of the new political formation was a "handiwork of those who want to blunt the true representative voices of Jammu and Kashmir". The move was aimed to ditch genuine political aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he added.

"They want to fill the political vacuum of Kashmir with those who parrot what New Delhi wants them to. It is therefore safe to call this new formation as Delhi"s party and nothing else," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President A Mir while terming the new political party as "an offshoot of the saffron party" described it as the "creation of various quarters, which have always been hell bent upon creating chaos and divisions in Kashmir." As a result, some have succumbed to pressure and were made to join it. But, such pressure tactics won't make any difference on the ground, rather it has exposed the motive behind it, he added.

The JKPCC president urged the people of the territory to rise to the occasion and expose such new and old formations to bring stability in the region. "The off-shoot of BJP will no longer befool the people, for the fact, the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are very mature and know how to deal with such formations," Mir added.

Meanwhile, former IOJ&K minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla demanded of New Delhi to immediately come with a bill to revert Jammu & Kashmir's status of full statehood.

Related Topics

India Delhi Democracy Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Congress Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

46 minutes ago

IMF calls for 'substantial' stimulus against coron ..

2 minutes ago

Actor Max von Sydow dies in France at age 90

2 minutes ago

EU leaders to hold video conference Tuesday on vir ..

2 minutes ago

China charges Xi critic with 'subversion', say act ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.