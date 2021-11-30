UrduPoint.com

Puppet Show For Orphans Begins At PNCA

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

Puppet Show for orphans begins at PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday arranged a two-day Puppet Show for orphans, their mothers and less privileged community with the objectives to use puppetry as a strong medium of communication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday arranged a two-day Puppet Show for orphans, their mothers and less privileged community with the objectives to use puppetry as a strong medium of communication.

PNCA organized the event in collaboration with Secour Islamiq Foundation (SIF), said a press release issued here.

The aim of the puppet show was to convey a message to stop childhood marriages, avoid excessive use of cell phones and internet.

This activity has provided learning opportunity to children and enjoyed their interaction with each other. SIF is working for welfare of orphans and their families.

Their goal is to provide support in education, nutrition and creation of employment opportunities to orphans and their mothers.

PNCA in collaboration with SIF has successfully achieved its objective in promoting puppetry arts, visual arts and use of puppetry as a medium for creating awareness on social issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Education Event Employment

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

37 minutes ago
 Canada GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3: officia ..

Canada GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3: official

2 minutes ago
 Government to provide opportunities to women for u ..

Government to provide opportunities to women for uplift of country: Governor

2 minutes ago
 Jordan to Begin Oil Exploration in 2 Areas in Febr ..

Jordan to Begin Oil Exploration in 2 Areas in February - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan register biggest goal margin in FIH Hocke ..

Pakistan register biggest goal margin in FIH Hockey Jr WC

2 minutes ago
 WTO reschedules ministerial conference for March

WTO reschedules ministerial conference for March

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.