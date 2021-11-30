Puppet Show for orphans begins at PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday arranged a two-day Puppet Show for orphans, their mothers and less privileged community with the objectives to use puppetry as a strong medium of communication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday arranged a two-day Puppet Show for orphans, their mothers and less privileged community with the objectives to use puppetry as a strong medium of communication.

PNCA organized the event in collaboration with Secour Islamiq Foundation (SIF), said a press release issued here.

The aim of the puppet show was to convey a message to stop childhood marriages, avoid excessive use of cell phones and internet.

This activity has provided learning opportunity to children and enjoyed their interaction with each other. SIF is working for welfare of orphans and their families.

Their goal is to provide support in education, nutrition and creation of employment opportunities to orphans and their mothers.

PNCA in collaboration with SIF has successfully achieved its objective in promoting puppetry arts, visual arts and use of puppetry as a medium for creating awareness on social issues.