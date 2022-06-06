UrduPoint.com

Puppet Show Held In Jalalpur Pirwala

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Puppet Show held in Jalalpur Pirwala

Population Welfare in collaboration with Rafi Pir Theater on Monday arranged a recreational programme to highlight message about small family planning and health of mother and kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Population Welfare in collaboration with Rafi Pir Theater on Monday arranged a recreational programme to highlight message about small family planning and health of mother and kids.

The programme titled as Puppet Show was held at Government Associate College Jalalpur Pirwala.

The recreational programme amused the audiences through witty messages in humorous style.

District Officer Population Welfare Aftab Awan and Principal Abdus Shakoor Shakir were chief guest in the ceremony. Population Welfare Department also established some stalls to guide couples.

They also distributed literature among the citizens, containing useful information about family planning and balanced life.

Related Topics

Population Welfare Guide Jalalpur Pirwala Family Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt to begin crackdown against profiteers, ..

Sindh Govt to begin crackdown against profiteers, hoarders: CS Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Ambulance Rally on Tuesday against land encroachme ..

Ambulance Rally on Tuesday against land encroachment

3 minutes ago
 PTI's poor economic policies responsible for quagm ..

PTI's poor economic policies responsible for quagmire: Zahir Shah

3 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Seeing Obstacles to Lavrov's Visit to S ..

Vucic Says Seeing Obstacles to Lavrov's Visit to Serbia Not Surprising

3 minutes ago
 UN says it advocates 'respect' for all religions, ..

UN says it advocates 'respect' for all religions, reacting to derogatory remarks ..

9 minutes ago
 Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants P ..

Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants Protesting Wage Bill in Kosovo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.