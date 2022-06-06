Puppet Show held in Jalalpur Pirwala

Population Welfare in collaboration with Rafi Pir Theater on Monday arranged a recreational programme to highlight message about small family planning and health of mother and kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Population Welfare in collaboration with Rafi Pir Theater on Monday arranged a recreational programme to highlight message about small family planning and health of mother and kids.

The programme titled as Puppet Show was held at Government Associate College Jalalpur Pirwala.

The recreational programme amused the audiences through witty messages in humorous style.

District Officer Population Welfare Aftab Awan and Principal Abdus Shakoor Shakir were chief guest in the ceremony. Population Welfare Department also established some stalls to guide couples.

They also distributed literature among the citizens, containing useful information about family planning and balanced life.