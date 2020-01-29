UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Puppet Show Highlights Kashmiris' Struggle At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Puppet show highlights Kashmiris' struggle at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A special puppet show was arranged on Wednesday by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle to right of self-determination here at national art gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A special puppet show was arranged on Wednesday by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle to right of self-determination here at national art gallery.

The thematic show was aimed to highlight the issue and educate the children and youth about the long standing issue of Kashmir and role of Indian occupational forces.

Human rights violation have become a routine matter for residents of Indian occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

The puppet show depicted miserable life of Kashmiri people who have lost their youth and dear ones in the struggle for right of self-determination.

The show expressed that Pakistani nation would continue its moral support for Kashmiri brothers and continue to highlight the issue on all forums to convince the International Community to play its role in bringing peace to the region.

The show was attended by large number of students of different schools, colleges and universities from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Rawalpindi Moral All From

Recent Stories

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

11 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

41 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change ..

56 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.