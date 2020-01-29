Puppet show highlights Kashmiris' struggle at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A special puppet show was arranged on Wednesday by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle to right of self-determination here at national art gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A special puppet show was arranged on Wednesday by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle to right of self-determination here at national art gallery.

The thematic show was aimed to highlight the issue and educate the children and youth about the long standing issue of Kashmir and role of Indian occupational forces.

Human rights violation have become a routine matter for residents of Indian occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

The puppet show depicted miserable life of Kashmiri people who have lost their youth and dear ones in the struggle for right of self-determination.

The show expressed that Pakistani nation would continue its moral support for Kashmiri brothers and continue to highlight the issue on all forums to convince the International Community to play its role in bringing peace to the region.

The show was attended by large number of students of different schools, colleges and universities from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.