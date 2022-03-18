Puppet show presented for educating children

National Puppet Theatre of Pakistan National Council of the Arts Friday presented a special puppet show for general audience at Liaqat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :National Puppet Theatre of Pakistan National Council of the Arts Friday presented a special puppet show for general audience at Liaqat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi.

The PNCA arranged these shows to educate children through puppets about social issues and importance of education for a healthy society, said a press release issued here.

Puppet stories reflecting need for clean and green environment for improving health, eradication of social issue like poverty, intolerance etc were presented.

Children were entertained by presenting colourful folk dances representing all regions of the countries and skits to acquaint them with the culture and traditional life of the country.