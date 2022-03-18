UrduPoint.com

Puppet Show Presented For Educating Children

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Puppet show presented for educating children

National Puppet Theatre of Pakistan National Council of the Arts Friday presented a special puppet show for general audience at Liaqat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :National Puppet Theatre of Pakistan National Council of the Arts Friday presented a special puppet show for general audience at Liaqat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi.

The PNCA arranged these shows to educate children through puppets about social issues and importance of education for a healthy society, said a press release issued here.

Puppet stories reflecting need for clean and green environment for improving health, eradication of social issue like poverty, intolerance etc were presented.

Children were entertained by presenting colourful folk dances representing all regions of the countries and skits to acquaint them with the culture and traditional life of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Punjab all set to intensify surveillance of vaccin ..

Punjab all set to intensify surveillance of vaccine preventable Diseases

1 minute ago
 Fawad asks opposition to set free parliamentarians ..

Fawad asks opposition to set free parliamentarians 'imprisoned' at Sindh House

1 minute ago
 CM felicitates Muslim Ummah on Shab-e-Barat

CM felicitates Muslim Ummah on Shab-e-Barat

1 minute ago
 Fawad asks opposition to respect people's mandate

Fawad asks opposition to respect people's mandate

1 minute ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

36 minutes ago
 Cleaning of nullahs at Jahangir Road to be complet ..

Cleaning of nullahs at Jahangir Road to be completed within a week: Administrato ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>