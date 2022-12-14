UrduPoint.com

Puppet Show Sheds Light On Children's Rights, Protection Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A special puppet show intended to create awareness among the masses on children's rights and protection was held here that provided information on the fundamental child rights through various props and acts.

Under its Orphan Sponsor Program, The Secours Islamique France (SIF) organized a puppet show at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) for the recreation and awareness of the children on their rights and protection. These children are mostly from sponsored orphan families in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Secours Islamique France (SIF) is implementing an Orphan Sponsorship Program in Islamabad and Rawalpindi at the community level, the target group of the program is vulnerable orphan families which are targeted for the provision of stipends to support the education of the orphan children in addition to awareness raising to the sponsored families regarding child rights and protection. SIF is currently supporting 683 orphan children in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Tharparkar. To enable vulnerable families to afford their children's education, SIF provides cash assistance every year. SIF also provides livelihood support to sponsored families through vocational training programs, apprenticeship, enterprise development assistance, and livestock support.

Speaking at the occasion, the Head of Mission SIF Pakistan Dr. Altaf Abro said "the puppet show being organized under the orphan sponsorship program (OSP) of SIF is not only to entertain children but also to relay messages highlighting the importance of education, especially for girls, skills development for youth and children's rights and protection in general".

Founded in 1991, SIF is an international non-governmental solidarity organization acting in the fields of humanitarian and development sectors. Working in the field for over 30 years, SIF is now active in more than twenty countries, mainly in sectors including Water and Sanitation (WASH), food Security & Livelihoods (FSL), Education, and Child Protection. SIF is present in Pakistan since 2010.

The program was attended by a large number of children, their guardians, and extended families, SIF staff, and volunteers. All the participants appreciated the program and the efforts of SIF in arranging such a delightful and informative program. Participants stressed that in the future such programs should also be organized on a regular basis for grooming the children and creating a healthy and vibrant society in Pakistan.

