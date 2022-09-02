UrduPoint.com

Puppet Show To Be Held At PNCA Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Puppet show to be held at PNCA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :With the aim to revive the dying art of puppetry in the country, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be holding a free puppet show for children here at its auditorium tomorrow.

The show was aimed at highlighting the importance of provision of healthy food, clean water and clean environment for the healthy growth of children, an official of PNCA told APP.

Likewise, he said, it also aimed at educating children on the danger of drugs, and how parents could protect their children from falling prey to such evil temptations.

It was also important for creating awareness among children on how they could protect themselves from sexual and physical abuse, and laborious work, he added.

The show was scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA which was established in 1978 and has been showcasing the skills of its puppeteers. Vibrant costumed puppets are used to present folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment to audiences of every age group.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Drugs From

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

59 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.