Puppet show to be held at PNCA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :With the aim to revive the dying art of puppetry in the country, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be holding a free puppet show for children here at its auditorium tomorrow.

The show was aimed at highlighting the importance of provision of healthy food, clean water and clean environment for the healthy growth of children, an official of PNCA told APP.

Likewise, he said, it also aimed at educating children on the danger of drugs, and how parents could protect their children from falling prey to such evil temptations.

It was also important for creating awareness among children on how they could protect themselves from sexual and physical abuse, and laborious work, he added.

The show was scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA which was established in 1978 and has been showcasing the skills of its puppeteers. Vibrant costumed puppets are used to present folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment to audiences of every age group.