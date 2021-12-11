UrduPoint.com

Purchase Of Land For Shangla Varsity Among Priorities Of Govt: Minister

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Saturday said that purchase of land for Shangla University was priority of the government and promises made by Chief Minister KP would be fulfilled.

He said that during a briefing held in Shangla Campus of the university.

He said"Provincial government is working to materialize Shangla University and added that promises of CM would be fulfilled" He said that establishment of university would open new vistas for students of Shangla and its adjoining areas.

He urged students to venture into new fields of technology and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of world.

Minister also inaugurated new academic bloc in the university. He said that Zone VI has been established that would benefit students belonging to three backward districts of Kohistan including Battagram, Torghar and Shangla.

On the occasion, he was informed about problems and ongoing educational activities the varsity.

