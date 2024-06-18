Purchase Of Sacrificial Animals Almost Ended On Second Day Of Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Most of the cattle markets and temporary setups of sacrificial animals have ended as cattle traders started to return their areas on second day of Eid-ul-Adha.
The purchase of sacrificial animals has almost ended on second day of Eid after completion of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi by faithful.
Cattle markets of Ring Road, Pjaggi, Palosai, Sarband, Achini, Northern bypass, Nowshera shown a deserted look after returning of cattle traders.
A trader, Shamroz Khan told, "He is preparing to leave for its native area Gondal, Attock as people who wished to perform sacrifice on third day have already purchased animals and chances of buyers to visit cattle markets are slim."
He said that prices of sacrificial animals were high and selling was slow due to shortage of cattle.
"It has become a regular phenomenon and there is no hope that prices of sacrificial animals will decrease next year," he added.
