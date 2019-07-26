Purchase of sacrificial animals begins in city areas

(@imziishan)

As the Eid-ul-Azha is just three weeks away, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has started in the provincial capital

Cattle markets are being established around the city and citizens are visiting them, but the prices of animals appear to be beyond the range of common buyers at the moment.

It has been seen that majority of sellers of sacrificial animals are demanding very high rates as there is no price regulatory mechanism introduced by the city government.

On an average, over 400,000 sacrificial animals are slaughtered in the city on every Eid-ul-Azha and out of total number of sacrificial animals, around 250,000 are small animals i.e. goats and sheep, while the rest are big animals, like cows, calves, camels, etc., said an official of the City government.

A survey of different sale points revealed that the price of a normal size goat ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000, a lamb/sheep from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 and a cow/calf from Rs 70,000 to Rs 140,000 in most of the city markets. This survey showed that prices are higher than the prices of the sacrificial animals in the previous year due to hike in Dollar's price.

The sellers of sacrificial animals said that increase in cost of transportation of the animals as well as raise in price of animal fodder.

Kabir Khan, a seller said that rise in transportation charges, cost of animal breeding and feed as well as bribe and taxes at various points led to the increase in the animal prices.

Naseer Ahmad, another seller from south Punjab said the price of green fodder has gone up by 50 per cent in comparison with the previous year while fare of a truck from south Punjab to Lahore also increased by 100 per cent. "I am worried how come I would be able to sell my animals on loss," he said.

Majority of the customers visiting animal sale points said the government should control the prices but it leaves the general public at the mercy of the sellers who demand very high prices of normal animals.

Yasir Mehmood, a resident of Shadman, said that prices of animals have increased but there was no improvement in the income, adding that white-collar citizens are facing the real dilemma as they wanted to buy the animal to fulfil their religious obligation but could not afford it.

However, most of the citizens believed that high prices of sacrificial animals may come down in coming days because the sellers will not want to take back their animals. Ashraf Ali said that presently the sellers are demanding high prices, especially of goats but they would have to reduce these prices.

Majority of citizens have demanded the government to enforce a price mechanism so that they can purchase sacrificial animals on reasonable rates.