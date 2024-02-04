Purchasing of vote is disrespect of vote: Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has said that purchasing of vote is actually its disrespect.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that it was unfortunate that corruption had increased during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure as Transparency International also pointed it out.

He said that promise of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses had not been fulfilled but it was very unfortunate that unemployment surged in the country. Shehbaz Sharif said during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government only hatred was spread.

He said that general election on February 8 would decide the country's fate. "The PPP has the right to contest elections. Bilawal Bhutto can contest elections from anywhere in the country but purchasing of vote is not a good practice," he maintained.

He said that if the PML-N won the general election, confusion and the hue and cry would come to an end.

He said he would withdraw his nomination papers if corruption against him proved in any case. Comparison of work is enough to make things crystal clear instead of holding debates, he added.