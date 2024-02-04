Open Menu

Purchasing Of Vote Is Disrespect Of Vote: Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Purchasing of vote is disrespect of vote: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has said that purchasing of vote is actually its disrespect.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that it was unfortunate that corruption had increased during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure as Transparency International also pointed it out.

He said that promise of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses had not been fulfilled but it was very unfortunate that unemployment surged in the country. Shehbaz Sharif said during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government only hatred was spread.

He said that general election on February 8 would decide the country's fate. "The PPP has the right to contest elections. Bilawal Bhutto can contest elections from anywhere in the country but purchasing of vote is not a good practice," he maintained.

He said that if the PML-N won the general election, confusion and the hue and cry would come to an end.

He said he would withdraw his nomination papers if corruption against him proved in any case. Comparison of work is enough to make things crystal clear instead of holding debates, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Hue February Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Election 2018 Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

10 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

19 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

19 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

19 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

19 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

19 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

19 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

19 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

19 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

19 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan