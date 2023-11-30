Open Menu

Purported Audio Featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa Goes Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2023 | 04:52 PM

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

The personal conversation between a lawyer and a client is the latest evidence of the violation of the privacy rights.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2023) In a recent audio recording featuring Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, new revelations have emerged, shedding light on intense disagreements between her and her in-laws.

The purported audio is the latest example of the violation of the privacy rights in the country.

The development unfolds as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced the challenge of replacing its chairman, who has been sentenced, disqualified, and imprisoned.

The audio captured a candid conversation between Bushra Bibi and Latif Khosa, her husband's lead lawyer, as they openly discussed their differences with the imprisoned cricketer-turned-politician's sisters.

Bushra Bibi revealed that a dispute arose between the couple due to the presence of her husband's sisters. She expressed her reluctance to engage with them and informs Khosa that he would now represent her in all cases, transferring her legal matters to him.

Khosa acknowledged the alleged claim by the former PTI chairman's sisters that Bushra Bibi insulted them. As he attempted to elaborate, Bushra Bibi interjected, recounting an incident where the eldest sister behaved disrespectfully towards her.

The conversation delved into Khosa's confusion about their grievances, to which Bushra Bibi insisted that the sisters were not meant to visit Khosa, and it was Khosa's wife who suggested the meeting. She expressed concern that conflicts would arise among them.

Khosa defended himself, asserting that he did advise against insisting and emphasized his commitment to handling matters as he deemed fit. He clarified that his statement was misconstrued as misbehavior.

Bushra Bibi provided her version, saying that the sisters claimed they visited Khosa without any specific reason. She mentioned their accusations that Khosa spoke negatively about the former prime minister, the cipher issue, and the May 9 incidents.

