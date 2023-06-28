Open Menu

Purpose Of Eid-ul-Azha To Get Close To The Almighty: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Purpose of Eid-ul-Azha to get close to the Almighty: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said the purpose of Eid-ul-Azha was to get close to the Almighty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said the purpose of Eid-ul-Azha was to get close to the Almighty.

In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the day of Eid-ul-Azha is not only a happy occasion for the entire Ummah, but it is also a sign of unity for Muslims around the world.

He said this day was also a day for renewing the feelings of sacrifice, brotherhood and love and tolerance for all Muslims, which reminds us of the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail.

The Governor said this day teaches us that we should always be ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the pleasure of the Almighty.

Kakar appealed to the people of the province to adopt all the rules of hygiene at the time of animal sacrifice.

Today, let us all carry forward Sunnah Ibrahimi together and share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with the poor, orphans and needy people around us, he said.

