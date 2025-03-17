Purse Snatcher Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a swift response, police arrested a suspect who snatched a purse from a female teacher in Layyah.
According to police sources, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Layyah, where a government high school teacher, Shazia Naheed, was robbed at TDA Chowk.
The suspect, identified as Manzar Ali, attempted to flee after snatching her purse. However, the police acted promptly and apprehended him.
Law enforcement officials recovered the stolen purse, cash, and a mobile phone from the suspect’s possession. A case has been registered against him, and further investigations are underway.
