Purse snatcher gang busted, six arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a purse snatcher gang and arrested its six members.

According to a police spokesman on Tuesday, he informed that Saddar Wah Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net six snatchers allegedly involved in several cases.

They confessed to have committed purse snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of Saddar Wah police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.