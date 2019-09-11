UrduPoint.com
Pursukoon Karachi To Host Two Day Festival For Children

Wed 11th September 2019

Pursukoon Karachi to host two day festival for children

A two day festival for children, aged between 5 to 15 years will be held in Karachi on September 28 and September 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):A two day festival for children, aged between 5 to 15 years will be held in Karachi on September 28 and September 29.

Organizers through the platform of Pursukoon Karachi here on Wednesday announced the event, themed as "Sheher-e-Fun Children's Festival," will have no entry fee for the kids.

Sheher-e-Fun is designed by a group of artists, designers, architects, educationists, writers & dramatists. Fun and learning is promised through games and mind challenging and hands on activities in Pavilions of Arts and Crafts, Theater, Science and Environment, Books and Literature and much more.

Particular focus during the event was said to get children engaged in interactive and creatively designed activities so as to raise awareness and motivation in them - paving way for their engagement with the city.

