Open Menu

PU’s 132nd Convocation To Be Held On 20th

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PU’s 132nd convocation to be held on 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20

in Faisal auditorium.

A full dress rehearsal of the convocation will be held on Friday, January 19, at 8am

at Faisal Auditorium in which student’s participation is must.

Invitation cards for students had been sent in this regard, however, the students who

had not received the invitation cards may contact the Computer Degree Section, Punjab University

Examination Department.

The position holder students of BS, MA/MSc, M.Phil and PhD session 2022 will be

bestowed medals and degrees.

Related Topics

Punjab Student January May

Recent Stories

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: ..

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

44 minutes ago
 Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

49 minutes ago
 Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaig ..

Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

57 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing f ..

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field

1 hour ago
 ECP urges all political parties to submit list of ..

ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

1 hour ago
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

3 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

5 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan