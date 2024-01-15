PU’s 132nd convocation to be held on 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20

in Faisal auditorium.

A full dress rehearsal of the convocation will be held on Friday, January 19, at 8am

at Faisal Auditorium in which student’s participation is must.

Invitation cards for students had been sent in this regard, however, the students who

had not received the invitation cards may contact the Computer Degree Section, Punjab University

Examination Department.

The position holder students of BS, MA/MSc, M.Phil and PhD session 2022 will be

bestowed medals and degrees.