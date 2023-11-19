Open Menu

PU's School Of Economics Organises Alumni Meeting-23

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Sunday it was an honor not only for the university but also for Pakistan that students of the school of Economics were serving at international level.

He was addressing the Alumni Meet-2023 at a local hotel here, organized by PU's School of Economics.

Dean Faculty of business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, faculty members, a large number of former and current students of the Department of Economics were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the organisers for bringing the alumni together on one platform. He said that it was the vision of the university administration that no student of the university should leave his education incomplete due to fees. He said that the PU had been lighting the candle of knowledge in the region for 141 years and was providing the best facilities with limited resources.

He said that the PU supported the lower middle class students and by being successful they support their family. He said that under the leadership of Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, the Department of Economics was progressing. He requested support for the development of Punjab University Alumni Association.

Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry thanked PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood for his support for the development of the School of Economics. He said that for the first time in the history of Punjab University, the Department of Economics made it to the QS ranking. He said that the PU students were making the name of the country and nation bright at the international level. He said that in the new building of the School of Economics, the alumni should contribute to the classroom named after them.

Later, souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.

