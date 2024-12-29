Pushcart bazaar to be setup on Jhang Road

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A network of public-friendly pushcart bazaars (Rehri Bazaar) is being established across the district to facilitate low-income segments of society under special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

This was stated by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari while inspecting various sites and said that the bazaar would be set up on Jhang Road very soon.

He said that pushcart bazaars were a commendable step toward supporting underprivileged citizens.

Acting upon the instructions of Divisional Commissioner/MCF Administrator Madam Silwat Saeed, these bazaars are being established at busy locations around the city.

The Rehri bazaars would be designed uniformly, he said, adding that the bazaars would provide high-quality fruits and vegetables at affordable prices to consumers.