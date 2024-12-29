Pushcart Bazaar To Be Setup On Jhang Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A network of public-friendly pushcart bazaars (Rehri Bazaar) is being established across the district to facilitate low-income segments of society under special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
This was stated by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari while inspecting various sites and said that the bazaar would be set up on Jhang Road very soon.
He said that pushcart bazaars were a commendable step toward supporting underprivileged citizens.
Acting upon the instructions of Divisional Commissioner/MCF Administrator Madam Silwat Saeed, these bazaars are being established at busy locations around the city.
The Rehri bazaars would be designed uniformly, he said, adding that the bazaars would provide high-quality fruits and vegetables at affordable prices to consumers.
Recent Stories
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz Sharif always think for welfare of people: MNA Kheeal2 minutes ago
-
Pushcart bazaar to be setup on Jhang Road2 minutes ago
-
Strict measures to be taken for safe transportation of sugarcane: RTA secretary12 minutes ago
-
Prisoners painted works of art displayed at exhibition12 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Burewala to oversee 'Clean Punjab' initiative12 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for new year night32 minutes ago
-
10.5Kg hashish recovered from Doha-bound passenger42 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khoso for improving roads infrastructure as top priority of govt52 minutes ago
-
Kurram dispute nears resolution as major points finalized: Barrister Saif52 minutes ago
-
PA speaker stresses dialogue to resolve political issues1 hour ago
-
10 IUB students get jobs during enrollment drive1 hour ago
-
Quaid-i-Azam posters display in Tehran1 hour ago