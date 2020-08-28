Pushcart vendors selling 'Painted clay pots' gripping attention of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :As country's earthenware pottery is a popular craft of its own kind and has given us international recognition, with the start of Islamic month of Muharram a number of pushcart vendors were seen displaying various designs of old method 'clay pots' on roads to attract the customers.

Like every year, this year too a number of Clay pot vendors were witnessing on different roads of Capital city to attract the customers.

According to vendors in city, the sale traditional earthenware, especially plates (thothis) and bowls (piyalas) increases elsewhere in the country during the month of Muharram.

Talking to APP, a vendor while selling earthen pot in G-7 Gulshan Market said, locally-made pots are of better quality and these pots are stronger and won't leak or crack easily.

The size of clay pot plates is standard while bowls are available in small, medium and large sizes,he added.

Another vendors said with the start of this month, the faithful are distributing food items in earthen plates and bowls among mourners and participants so the sale has been increasing.

He added that these traditional clay pots are selling along side the roads in market and attracting citizens.

A citizen Mohsin Umar while purchasing painted clay pot said that consuming water from a clay container is good for health and these are good pots for distributing Niaz as well.

Another housewife along with her daughter commented that in Pakistan many people still prefer to drink water from earthen pots during summer.

Despite consumers in country shifting toward modern personal and household goods, earthenware pots remain an important product in the country, said another vendor specially in month of Muharam people prefer to purchase these pots for distributing their food.

In summer, earthen pots decorated with glaze are in high demand,he added.

A vendor selling these pots in Karachi company said now days many households and famous restaurants are known to have cooked in earthen pots and modern people in cities mostly prefer non-stick cookware, aluminum and steel over clay.

Rabia Anum a citizen of G-7 said vendors displaying clay pots (Kujji Thothi) at roadside setup which are at high demand during Muharram to distribute charity food, adding, the clay pottery has a big market, both locally and internationally. If artisans work a little hard, they can make hefty amounts.

Most of the earthen pots available in Capital shops are made in villages of Kasur, Gujranwala and many other villages of the country.