"Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event highlights Pakistan tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commission in London and Capra Falconeri Traveller magazine jointly organized a virtual discussion on "Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" to attract international tourists to visit Pakistan and uncover its hidden treasures.

The panelists included famous Scottish photographer Colin Prior, Jonny Bealby of Wilde Frontiers, multi-award-winning travel journalist Emma Thomson and wildlife photographer Ghulam Rasool, said a press release received here Tuesday.

Anam Hussain, founder and creative director at Capra Falconeri Traveller hosted the event.

The expert panel shed light on the adventure, culture, nature and wildlife that tourists are most likely to experience during their visit to Pakistan.

They shared powerful insights and tips based on their experiences across the diverse landscapes of Pakistan from the mountainous northern territories to the vibrant city streets.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan spoke about Pakistan's touristic attractions including diverse landscapes, cultures, fauna and flora and history.

He said Pakistan tourism offered great value proposition which included diversity, cost effectiveness, uniqueness, and a complete package from adventure to health tourism, and from spiritual journeys to sports, cultural and literary activities.

The high commissioner shared that the Government of Pakistan had made travel and tourism a high priority with e-visa and visa-on-arrival for citizens of 65 countries, including the UK.

A diverse group of travel enthusiasts joined the online discussion and asked questions about tourism opportunities in Pakistan.