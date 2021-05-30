UrduPoint.com
PUTA Calls For Protest Till Fulfillment Of Demands

Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :President of Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Fazale Nasir on Monday rejected a news published in a local newspaper regarding the approval of deductions in the allowances of the employees of the University of Peshawar in Syndicate Meeting.

In a statement, he said that the Peshawar High Court has issued stay orders regarding the deduction of employees' allowances. He said that all the employees of the university denied the news published in the newspaper.

PUTA announced protest in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday till the fulfillment of their demands.

